Yamaha has launched a new Metallic Red color option for the YZF-R15 V3 bike in India. It joins the existing shades of Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Thunder Grey colors. The Metallic Red variant has a red paintwork on the fairings, fuel tank, and tail section beneath the pillion seat. However, the overall styling and specifications remain unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike packs a digital instrument console

The Yamaha YZF R15 V3 sits on a Deltabox platform and has a sporty design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an engine cut-off switch, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windshield. The two-wheeler houses a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has an 11-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 142kg.

Information It runs on a 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha YZF R15 V3 is powered by a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The motor generates a maximum power of 18.37hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.1Nm at 8,500rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha YZF R15 V3: Pricing