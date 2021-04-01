-
Kia Seltos (facelift) likely to be launched on April 27
South Korean automaker Kia Motors is likely to launch the facelifted version of its Seltos SUV in India on April 27.
The premium four-wheeler should have an eye-catching design and come with new features such as a panoramic sunroof. It will be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car will have a full-LED lighting setup
The Kia Seltos (facelift) will have a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs.
On the sides, it should be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Wrap-around LED taillights connected by a chrome stripe, a window wiper, and twin exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.
Interiors
The vehicle should offer a sporty and feature-loaded cabin
The Kia Seltos (facelift) should have a spacious 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel.
It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera will be available.
Engine
It should be offered with three engine options
The powertrain details of the 2021 Kia Seltos are unknown. However, the current model is offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices.
The 1.5-liter petrol mill makes 113hp/144Nm, the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor generates 138hp/242Nm, and the 1.5-liter diesel unit churns out 113hp/250Nm.
Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual/automatic, an IVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Information
2021 Kia Seltos: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Kia Seltos in India should be revealed on April 27. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).