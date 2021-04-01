-
Nissan Patrol NISMO SUV, with a 428hp V8 engine, unveiledLast updated on Apr 01, 2021, 11:18 am
Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled its 2021 Patrol NISMO SUV in the Middle East. It will go on sale this month.
As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It draws power from a 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports a honeycomb mesh grille
Nissan Patrol NISMO features a V-shaped honeycomb mesh grille, LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a bumper with air ducts, and red accents on the front splitter, side skirts as well as the rear diffuser.
The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 22-inch machine-cut alloy wheels. LED taillights, falcon wings-inspired diffuser, and an F1 car-like fog lamp are available on the rear.
Information
It runs on a 428hp, 5.6-liter engine
Nissan Patrol NISMO draws power from a 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that generates 428hp of maximum power and 560Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 7-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many safety options
The NISMO has a spacious dual-tone red and black cabin with a blend of Alcantara and fabric upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a 13-speaker Bose sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It packs an all-digital instrument cluster and an infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay.
For passengers' safety, multiple airbags, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Pedestrian Detection are available.
Information
2021 Nissan Patrol NISMO: Pricing and availability
The 2021 Nissan Patrol NISMO is available exclusively in the Middle East and carries a price-tag of AED 385,000 (approximately Rs. 76.73 lakh). The vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India.