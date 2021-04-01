CFMoto has introduced a special SP edition of its naked sports bike, the 650NK, in the Australian market.

It comes with a refreshed design, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, a KYB suspension setup, Pirelli Angel ST tires, and a 649cc engine.

To recall, the standard 650NK was launched in India in 2019 but was discontinued last year following the implementation of BS6 emission norms.