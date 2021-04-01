-
CFMoto unveils 650NK SP edition in Australia: Details hereLast updated on Apr 01, 2021, 12:55 am
-
CFMoto has introduced a special SP edition of its naked sports bike, the 650NK, in the Australian market.
It comes with a refreshed design, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, a KYB suspension setup, Pirelli Angel ST tires, and a 649cc engine.
To recall, the standard 650NK was launched in India in 2019 but was discontinued last year following the implementation of BS6 emission norms.
-
-
Design
It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels
-
The CFMoto 650NK SP edition sits on a lightweight frame, featuring a naked body, a stepped-up seat, and a redesigned headlamp assembly with fuel tank extensions.
It also packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster, backlit buttons on the switchgear, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Angel ST tires.
-
Information
The bike runs on a 60hp, 649cc motor
-
The CFMoto 650NK SP model draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine that produces 60.3hp of maximum power and 56Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
-
Safety
Dual-channel ABS ensures safety of the rider
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the CFMoto 650NK SP edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the bike are managed by a KYB setup on the front side and a cantilever-type mono-shocker on the rear end.
-
Information
CFMoto 650NK SP edition: Pricing and availability
-
In Australia, the CFMoto 650NK SP edition carries a price-tag of $7,790 (roughly Rs. 4.34 lakh). There is no word on the availability of this model in India but the standard 650NK is likely to arrive here later this year in BS6 avatar.