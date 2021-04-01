Ather Energy has started rolling out the 13th OTA update (Atherstack Atom) for its 450X smart electric scooter. It enables Bluetooth-based music and call feature, which allows the rider to link the scooter's touchscreen dashboard with their smartphone and control music as well as phone calls directly from the dashboard. The update also comes with a revamped Ather App for Android and iOS devices.

Details about the update

When the music is playing, the dashboard will show album art, song name, and artist details. If the scooter is stationary, the rider can also switch tracks from the console. The feature is compatible with all the popular music streaming as well as podcast services. The rider can also accept/reject calls using the touchscreen dashboard or through a combination of physical switches when riding.

Design The e-scooter sports a 7.0-inch TFT display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Ather 450X sits on an aluminium cast frame, featuring a single-piece seat and a headlight-mounted front apron. It sports a 7.0-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the scooter has a kerb weight of 108kg and an under-seat storage of 22-liter.

Information It delivers a range of 85km per charge

The Ather 450X draws power from a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and a 6kW PMS motor. The powertrain generates a peak torque of 26Nm and delivers a true range of 85km per charge in the Eco mode.

Safety Combine braking system ensures rider's safety

The Ather 450X is armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. It also offers four riding modes: Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp. Suspension duties on the e-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Ather 450X: Pricing