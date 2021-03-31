-
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 to debut on April 7
TVS Motor Company will launch the 2021 iteration of its Apache RR 310 fully-faired bike in India on April 7. The two-wheeler is likely to receive minor updates instead of a full overhaul.
It should come with a new paintwork, preload-adjustable USD forks, improved riding modes, and sharper brakes. The engine might also be tuned for better performance.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The bike should have a full-LED lighting setup
TVS Apache RR 310 will sit on a trellis frame and have an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a raised windscreen.
The bike will pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out wheels.
It should have an 11-liter fuel tank and tip the scales at 174kg.
Information
The 2020 model runs on a 34hp, 312cc engine
The engine details of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 are unknown as of now. However, the 2020 model draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque.
Safety
The bike should offer four riding modes
To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. It should also offer four riding modes: Track, Road, Sports, and Urban.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted telescopic front forks and a gas-assisted shock absorber on the rear end.
Information
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be revealed at the launch event on April 7. As for the pocket-pinch, it will carry some premium over the outgoing model, which costs Rs. 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).