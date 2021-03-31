-
2021 Suzuki Burgman 400, with new features, unveiled
Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled the 2021 version of its Burgman 400 maxi-style scooter. It is unlikely to make its way to India.
As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an eye-catching look and comes with a host of new features. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 400cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a CVT gearbox.
Here are more details.
Design
The scooter is offered in three shades
The 2021 Suzuki Burgman 400 has a sporty design, featuring a headlight and indicator-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat, a long exhaust, a 12V power socket, and a raised windscreen.
The scooter offers a 42-liter under-seat storage compartment, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels with blue rims.
It comes in three shades: Iron Grey, Matte Black, and Matte Silver.
Information
It runs on a 29hp, 400c engine
The 2021 Suzuki Burgman 400 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 400cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 29hp of maximum power and 35.2Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Suzuki Burgman 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and a traction control system for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type coil spring on the rear end.
Information
2021 Suzuki Burgman 400: Pricing and availability
In the UK, the 2021 Suzuki Burgman 400 carries a price-tag of £7,000 (approximately Rs. 7.05 lakh). However, the vehicle is unlikely to be launched in India because of its premium pricing and lack of demand for maxi-style scooters in the country.