Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled the 2021 version of its Burgman 400 maxi-style scooter. It is unlikely to make its way to India.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an eye-catching look and comes with a host of new features. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 400cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a CVT gearbox.

Here are more details.