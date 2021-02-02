TVS Motor Company has launched a new 'ZX Disc with IntelliGo' variant of its Jupiter scooter in India. It replaces the iTouchStart model and comes with a start-stop system, making it the only scooter in the 110cc segment to sport this feature. As for the highlights, it has an all-LED lighting setup, 21-liter under-seat storage, and a BS6-compliant 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Information Understanding the IntelliGo start-stop feature

When the engine lies idle for a long time, the TVS IntelliGo system switches it off. However, you can restart it by just twisting the throttle. This technology helps in reducing emissions and conserving fuel on traffic-riddled roads.

Design TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with IntelliGo: At a glance

The new TVS Jupiter sits on a high rigidity underbone type frame and comes with an indicator-mounted front apron, a 2-liter apron-mounted glovebox, a flat-type seat, and a mobile charging port. The scooter packs a 21-liter under-seat storage compartment, a semi-digital instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup. It comes in Starlight Blue and Royal Wine color options, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with IntelliGo draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.29hp and a peak torque of 8.4Nm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

The Jupiter ZX Disc with IntelliGo is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a synchronized braking system for improved handling. The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic front forks and a shock absorber with a 3-step adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?