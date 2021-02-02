-
TVS Jupiter, with start-stop system, launched at Rs. 72,000Last updated on Feb 02, 2021, 04:38 pm
-
TVS Motor Company has launched a new 'ZX Disc with IntelliGo' variant of its Jupiter scooter in India.
It replaces the iTouchStart model and comes with a start-stop system, making it the only scooter in the 110cc segment to sport this feature.
As for the highlights, it has an all-LED lighting setup, 21-liter under-seat storage, and a BS6-compliant 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Information
Understanding the IntelliGo start-stop feature
-
When the engine lies idle for a long time, the TVS IntelliGo system switches it off. However, you can restart it by just twisting the throttle. This technology helps in reducing emissions and conserving fuel on traffic-riddled roads.
-
Design
TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with IntelliGo: At a glance
-
The new TVS Jupiter sits on a high rigidity underbone type frame and comes with an indicator-mounted front apron, a 2-liter apron-mounted glovebox, a flat-type seat, and a mobile charging port.
The scooter packs a 21-liter under-seat storage compartment, a semi-digital instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup.
It comes in Starlight Blue and Royal Wine color options, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with IntelliGo draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.29hp and a peak torque of 8.4Nm.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
The Jupiter ZX Disc with IntelliGo is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a synchronized braking system for improved handling.
The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic front forks and a shock absorber with a 3-step adjustable preload on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the TVS Jupiter starts at Rs. 63,497 for the base model and goes up to Rs. 72,472 for the Classic trim. The ZX Disc with IntelliGo variant is priced at Rs. 72,347 (all prices, ex-showroom).