German automaker Volkswagen has re-launched its T-Roc SUV in India. It can be booked online or via the company's dealerships and deliveries will commence in May. There are no changes in the design and offered features of the four-wheeler but it carries a premium of Rs. 1.35 lakh over the model launched last year. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car sports a blacked-out dual-slat grille

The 2021 T-Roc is based on the MQB platform and features a blacked-out twin-slat grille, a bumper with LED DRLs placed on it, LED headlamps, and a silvered bash plate. It is flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, chrome-finish around the windows, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Split LED taillamps joined by a strong crease line and a window wiper are available on the rear.

Information It runs on a 148hp, 1.5-liter engine

The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 148hp of maximum power and 250Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The vehicle comes with many safety options

The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc has a 5-seater cabin with dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, keyless entry, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the passengers' safety, six airbags, a reverse parking camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system are available.

Information 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc: Pricing and availability