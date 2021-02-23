Harley-Davidson's Pan America 1250 adventure bike, which was announced three years back, has finally been revealed. It comes in two variants- Standard and Special. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an off-road-friendly look and comes with a host of tech features. It draws power from a 1,250cc V-Twin DOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike is available in six colors

Pan America 1250 features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a 6.8-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. It comes in River Rock Gray, Vivid Black, River Rock Dark Gray, Deadwood Green, Baja Orange, and Stonewashed White Pearl colors.

Information It runs on a 150hp, 1,250cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from a 1,250cc V-Twin DOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 150hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 127.5Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

For safety, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is equipped with disc brakes, a traction control system, and offers several riding modes including Sport, Rain, Road, Off-Road, and Custom. Suspension duties on the Standard model are handled by 47mm front forks and a piggyback rear mono-shock while the Special variant gets a semi-active unit, which automatically adjusts the damping.

Information Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing and availability