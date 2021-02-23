-
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycle unveiled: Details hereLast updated on Feb 23, 2021, 01:05 pm
-
Harley-Davidson's Pan America 1250 adventure bike, which was announced three years back, has finally been revealed. It comes in two variants- Standard and Special.
As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an off-road-friendly look and comes with a host of tech features. It draws power from a 1,250cc V-Twin DOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
The bike is available in six colors
-
Pan America 1250 features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.
The bike packs a 6.8-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels.
It comes in River Rock Gray, Vivid Black, River Rock Dark Gray, Deadwood Green, Baja Orange, and Stonewashed White Pearl colors.
-
Information
It runs on a 150hp, 1,250cc engine
-
The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from a 1,250cc V-Twin DOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 150hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 127.5Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety
-
For safety, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is equipped with disc brakes, a traction control system, and offers several riding modes including Sport, Rain, Road, Off-Road, and Custom.
Suspension duties on the Standard model are handled by 47mm front forks and a piggyback rear mono-shock while the Special variant gets a semi-active unit, which automatically adjusts the damping.
-
Information
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing and availability
-
The base model of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 carries a price-tag of £14,000 (roughly Rs. 14.27 lakh) while the Special variant is priced at £15,500 (approximately Rs. 15.80 lakh). The bike is likely to make its way to India in the coming months.