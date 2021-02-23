Last updated on Feb 23, 2021, 11:56 am

Lexus has unveiled its smallest sedan to date, the 2022 IS 500 F SPORT Performance. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an aggressive look and a spacious cabin with a host of safety features. It draws power from a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and can sprint from 0-100km/h in around 4.5 seconds. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car sports a large blacked-out grille and sleek headlights

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a huge blacked-out grille with the company's logo, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch Enkei-sourced wheels with a split-10-spoke design. A single wrap-around taillight and a pair of stacked dual exhaust tips are present on the rear end.

Interiors Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 ensures passengers' safety

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance has a spacious cabin, featuring a heated steering wheel, F Sport Performance badges, a digital instrument cluster, a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. Passengers' safety is ensured by Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which includes emergency steering assist, automatic high beams, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Performance It runs on a 472hp, V8 engine

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance is powered by a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 472hp/535.5Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in roughly 4.5 seconds. The vehicle is equipped with adaptive suspension, Torsen limited-slip differential, and a Yamaha-sourced rear performance damper that improves structural rigidity for added stability.

Information 2022 Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance: Pricing and availability