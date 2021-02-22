Chinese automaker Longzu Star has introduced a new electric bike named 'HL-V6'. The two-wheeler looks similar to the previous generation Yamaha R3 and comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. It is offered with a choice of a Lithium-ion or lead-acid battery pack and delivers a claimed range of 240km. Here's our roundup.

Design It has an all-LED lighting setup and a dual-tone paintwork

The Longzu Star HL-V6 has a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a faux exhaust that actually serves as a storage compartment, a raised windscreen, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on blacked-out wheels wrapped in vacuum tires.

Information The bike has a top-speed of 143km/h

Longzu Star HL-V6 is offered with either a Lithium-ion battery or a lead-acid battery pack. Using a 110-240V socket, the battery can be charged in 6-8 hours. The two-wheeler can clock a top-speed of 143km/h and deliver a range of 240km per charge.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Longzu Star HL-V6 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, there is no ABS on offer. Suspension duties on the electric motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Longzu Star HL-V6: Pricing and availability