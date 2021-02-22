To celebrate its third anniversary, SEAT-owned Cupra has revealed a limited-run VZ5 variant of its Formentor SUV. Its production will be limited to 7,000 units. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports cosmetic updates and draws power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine borrowed from Audi. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and clocks a top-speed of 250km/h. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car has an aggressive SUV stance

The Cupra Formentor VZ5 has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out mesh grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch copper-machined alloy wheels. A single wrap-around taillight, a window wiper, quad exhaust tips, and an aggressive diffuser are available on the rear end.

Interiors Multiple airbags and adaptive cruise control ensure safety

The Cupra Formentor VZ5 has a spacious cabin with trapezoidal air vents and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, Exit Assist, and a blind-spot monitoring system.

Power It runs on a 385hp, 2.5-liter turbocharged engine

The Cupra Formentor VZ5 draws power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 385hp of maximum power at 5,700rpm and 480Nm of peak torque at 2,250rpm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds and has a electronically capped top-speed of 250km/h.

