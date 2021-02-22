-
Limited-run Cupra Formentor VZ5 SUV revealed: Details here
To celebrate its third anniversary, SEAT-owned Cupra has revealed a limited-run VZ5 variant of its Formentor SUV. Its production will be limited to 7,000 units.
As for the highlights, the vehicle sports cosmetic updates and draws power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine borrowed from Audi. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and clocks a top-speed of 250km/h.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car has an aggressive SUV stance
The Cupra Formentor VZ5 has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out mesh grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch copper-machined alloy wheels.
A single wrap-around taillight, a window wiper, quad exhaust tips, and an aggressive diffuser are available on the rear end.
Interiors
Multiple airbags and adaptive cruise control ensure safety
The Cupra Formentor VZ5 has a spacious cabin with trapezoidal air vents and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel with adaptive cruise control.
It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, Exit Assist, and a blind-spot monitoring system.
Power
It runs on a 385hp, 2.5-liter turbocharged engine
The Cupra Formentor VZ5 draws power from a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
The mill generates 385hp of maximum power at 5,700rpm and 480Nm of peak torque at 2,250rpm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds and has a electronically capped top-speed of 250km/h.
Information
Cupra Formentor VZ5: Pricing and availability
While the pricing details of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 are yet to announced, its bookings will commence in the last quarter of 2021. In Spain, it is expected to be priced at around €60,000 (approximately Rs. 53 lakh).