Ford removes iconic Mustang model from Indian websiteLast updated on Feb 22, 2021, 05:58 pm
US automaker Ford has removed the iconic Mustang model from its Indian website. The imminent launch of the facelifted model here might be the reason behind the move.
As for the highlights, the Mustang (facelift) has a sporty design and a spacious cabin with several tech features. It should draw power from a BS6-compliant 5.0-liter V8 engine.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car sports a blacked-out grille and LED headlights
The Ford Mustang (facelift) has an imposing design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille bearing the Mustang logo, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights.
It is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
The rear section features dual exhaust tips and vertically-positioned taillamps connected with a black strip.
Information
It will run on a 453hp, V8 engine in India
In India, the facelifted Ford Mustang will draw power from a BS6-compliant 5.0-liter, V8 engine that churns out 453hp of maximum power and 569Nm of peak torque. The motor will be linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
It has a premium 4-seater cabin
The Ford Mustang (facelift) has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, multiple airbags, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a multifunctional 3-spoke steering wheel with adaptive cruise control.
It houses a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Information
2021 Ford Mustang: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the new Ford Mustang in India will be revealed at the time of launch. For reference, in the US, it carries a starting price-tag of $27,155 (approximately Rs. 19.7 lakh).