British automaker Triumph has launched its most affordable model, the Trident 660 middle-weight street motorcycle, in Malaysia. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and comes with a TFT instrument console and a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a 660cc, in-line 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design It has a single-pod TFT instrument console

The Triumph Trident 660 sits on a tubular steel perimeter frame and has a retro-inspired look, featuring a curvy dual-tone fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a round headlight. It can also be fitted with optional accessories. The bike packs a single-pod TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires.

Information It runs on an 80hp, 660cc engine

The Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc in-line, 3-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 80hp at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

For the rider's safety, the Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, and two riding modes of Road and Rain. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm Showa upside-down forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Triumph Trident 660: Pricing and availability