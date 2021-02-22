-
Bookings of Strom R3 three-wheeler electric car open in India
Strom Motors has opened bookings for the all-electric R3 three-wheeler in India at a token amount of Rs. 10,000.
As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look and a 2-seater cabin with a host of tech features. It can clock a top-speed of 80km/h and delivers a claimed range of up to 200km on a single charge.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The vehicle has a length of 2,907mm
Strom R3 has a unique design, featuring a short bonnet, a huge blacked-out grille flanked by large headlights, and a wide air dam.
On the sides, it has blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A rear spoiler and slim taillights grace the rear section.
It has a length of 2,907mm, a ground clearance of 185mm, and a kerb weight of 550kg.
Interiors
It has a tech-savvy cabin
The Strom R3 has a 2-seater cabin with a sunroof, auto climate control, power windows, remote key-less entry, a 12-way adjustable driver's seat, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.
It houses a 4.3-inch touchscreen digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch vertically-positioned touchscreen console with an IoT-enabled Continuous Monitoring System, and an auxiliary 2.4-inch touchscreen unit.
All standard safety features are also available.
Performance
The car delivers a range of 200km per charge
The Strom R3 is powered by a Lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that generates 20hp/90Nm. It has a claimed top-speed of 80km/h and delivers a range of up to 200km on a single charge.
The vehicle comes with regenerative braking and three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports. It can be fully recharged in roughly 3 hours.
Information
Strom R3: Pricing and availability
The Strom R3 was unveiled in 2018 but is yet to be launched in India. It should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). A 3-year/1,00,000km warranty will be offered with the vehicle.