German automaker Mercedes-Benz will unveil its new-generation C-Class sedan tomorrow i.e. February 23. It should arrive in India in the coming months. In the latest development, images of the upcoming car have leaked, revealing its key highlights. As per the pictures, it will have an S-Class-inspired look inside-out and shall come with a host of tech features. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car should have a wheelbase of 2,865mm

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a radiator grille with a 3-point star chrome stud pattern, sleek headlights, wrap-around taillamps, and a wide air vent. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,865mm and a length of 4,750mm.

Interiors A 5-seater cabin with a head-up display will be available

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will have an S-Class-inspired 5-seater cabin with a color head-up display, a sunroof, a refreshed dashboard, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The vehicle shall house a vertically-positioned tablet-like MBUX touchscreen infotainment console with support for augmented reality (AR) and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a parking camera will be available.

Under the hood The sedan will be offered with mild-hybrid engines

The C300de diesel and C300e petrol plug-in hybrid variants will pack a 25.4kWh battery and deliver an electric-only range of over 100km. The C300 4Matic will have a 255hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 20hp integrated starter-generator. An over-boost facility will generate an extra 27hp for up to 30 seconds. The powertrain will be linked to an all-wheel-drive system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Information 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Pricing and availability