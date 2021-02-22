Renault is best known for its Duster SUV in India and now it wants to replicate that same level of success with its newest offering - the KIGER. The SUV enters into a fiercely competitive space but Renault claims to have packed in enough to beat the established competition. So, how good is the KIGER? We drove the turbo-petrol manual variant to find out.

Exteriors The car has a distinct coupe-SUV like profile

With a length of 3,991mm, the KIGER is smaller than its rivals. However, the aggressive design language and sporty style elements make it desirable. The KIGER stands out amongst other SUVs with its distinct coupe-SUV like silhouette while details like the split headlamp treatment, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, skid plate, and cladding give it a SUV-like presence.

Interiors Sadly, it misses out on a sunroof

Inside, we were pleasantly surprised to see a layered dashboard and plenty of gloss black detailing which elevates the cabin ambience. In terms of equipment, the KIGER has an 8.0-inch touchscreen console along with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, auto climate control, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a PM2.5 air filter, and four airbags. However, it misses out on a sunroof.

Cabin At 405-liter, the boot capacity is the best in class

With a wheelbase of 2,500mm, the KIGER boasts of a spacious cabin while also being impressive in terms of practicality. The front seats are immensely comfortable while the rear seats are amongst the most spacious with excellent legroom as well as headroom. The 405-liter boot space is also the best in class. However, the loading lip is quite high off the ground.

Performance The turbo-petrol motor delivers 100hp of maximum power

The KIGER is offered with two petrol engine options. We tested the flagship 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit which develops 100hp/160Nm. Standard across the range is a 5-speed manual gearbox while a CVT automatic is optional. In terms of driving experience, the turbo-petrol unit feels energetic and has sufficient torque for a relaxed city drive. The 5-speed manual gearbox has a precise shift quality.

Mileage It has a fuel efficiency of 14km/l

We tested the KIGER turbo-petrol unit with the 5-speed manual transmission and in the city we were impressed by its fuel efficiency of 14km/l. On the highway, the figure will further improve. In terms of ride quality, the SUV absorbs road imperfections very well and the 205mm ground clearance comes in handy. It is also fairly easy to maneuver in the city.

Our verdict Is the KIGER worth your money?