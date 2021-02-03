After tasting success with Triber, Renault is now focusing on the lucrative sub-compact SUV space with the KIGER. Based on the highly modular CMF-A+ platform, Renault is entering this segment with all guns blazing. The bookings for the crossover are expected to start soon, ahead of its market launch sometime in March. But how good is it? Here is our first impression.

Exteriors Renault KIGER: At a glance

At first glance, the KIGER seems quite attractive and conveys its sporting intentions clearly. With a length of 3,991mm, the KIGER is compact but makes up for that with a more aggressive design language. It has short overhangs, muscular haunches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The front gets a split headlamp treatment while the sloping roof adds to its appeal.

Interiors Inside the cabin

With the KIGER, Renault has made great strides in cabin design and quality. You get a wrap-around dashboard while the new multifunctional steering wheel looks neat as well. It also gets a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. The 2,500mm wheelbase enables it to be spacious and practical while the 405-liter boot space is amongst the largest in its class.

Features It also offers an air purifier

Renault has packed in a host of equipment and features including a 'floating' 8.0-inch touchscreen console, wireless smartphone connectivity, navigation, a rear-view-camera, and an Arkamys audio system. It also offers a PM2.5 air filter, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, drive modes, a wireless phone charger, white ambient lighting, four airbags, and a hands-free smart access card.

Drivetrain Under the hood

The Renault KIGER will be launched with two petrol engines; the flagship being the 1.0-liter turbo petrol unit delivering 100hp/160Nm. Initially, this unit will be solely available with a 5-speed manual gearbox while a CVT automatic transmission will be offered later. The standard model will have a 1.0-liter petrol unit delivering 72hp/96Nm offering both a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Our expectations How much will it cost?