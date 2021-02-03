Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 11:15 am

British automaker MG Motor's Hector SUV will get a CVT transmission option in India soon, according to the reports. It will be offered alongside the DCT gearbox and should come mated to a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine. However, no changes are expected in terms of design, interiors, or features of the car. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Recalling the MG Hector

The MG Hector has an eye-catching design, featuring a grille with a chrome-stud pattern, a muscular bonnet, a silvered skid plate, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. For lighting, there are sleek LED headlamps and wrap-around taillights connected with a black tailgate applique.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Hector has a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MG's i-SMART system which understands 35+ Hinglish commands. There are six airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera for the passengers' safety.

Under the hood Power and performance

The MG Hector is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options- 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid, and a 2.0-liter diesel engine. The petrol motors generate 141hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque, while the diesel mill makes 168hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a DCT automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?