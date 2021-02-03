Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2021 version of its CB190SS scrambler motorcycle in China. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a neo-retro look, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a 184cc, air-cooled engine sourced from the CBF190R, which also serves as an engine donor for the Hornet 2.0 in India. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Honda CB190SS: At a glance

The 2021 Honda CB190SS has a sporty look, featuring a sculpted red fuel tank with white stripes on it, gray body panels, a brown flat-type seat, a stainless steel exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a smartphone charging port, and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on wire-spoke wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda CB190SS draws power from a 184cc, air-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 15.68hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 15Nm at 7,000rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda CB190SS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by upside-down USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

