Just days after its unveiling in India, the KIGER SUV has started reaching dealerships in the country. It is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. As for the key highlights, the car has a sporty design and a premium-looking cabin with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Renault KIGER: At a glance

The Renault KIGER is based on the CMFA+ platform and features a two-slat grille with chrome inserts, a muscular bumper, a silver skid plate, a rear spoiler, and a washer as well as wiper. For lighting, it houses three-pod LED headlamps, sleek LED DRLs, and C-shaped LED taillights. The car is flanked by roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Renault KIGER will come with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter motor that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that delivers 98hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Renault KIGER has a black and gray cabin with ambient lighting, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, an air purifier, and rear AC vents. It also packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV provides multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?