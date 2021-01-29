Last updated on Jan 29, 2021, 12:05 am

The Mahindra XUV300 has become the first car in South Africa to be awarded a 5-star safety rating by the Global NCAP. To recall, the model received a similar rating from the agency in India last year. Global NCAP has claimed that the vehicle provides adequate protection for adult as well as child occupants, and meets the Side impact Regulation UN95. Here's more.

Details A detailed look at the crash test report

As per Global NCAP's crash test report, the Mahindra XUV300 subcompact SUV offered good protection to the driver and co-driver's head and neck, along with adequate protection for the driver's chest and good protection for co-driver's chest. Further, the bodyshell was rated as stable and was capable of withstanding further loadings. The footwell area was considered to be stable as well.

Exteriors Here's recalling the Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 has a sporty look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and sleek projector headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Information Power and performance

The Mahindra XUV300 gets two engine choices: a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 116.6hp/300Nm and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 110hp/200Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mahindra XUV300 has a 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, there are seven airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?