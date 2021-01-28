Citroen's first product to set foot in India, the C5 Aircross SUV, is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. In the latest development, the production of the car has begun at the company's Tamil Nadu plant. The model is also claimed to have been tested for over 2.5 lakh kilometers in varied terrains and weather conditions.

Exteriors Citroen C5 Aircross: At a glance

Our first impression review of the Citroen C5 Aircross has been delightful. It features a sporty body with a two-part grille, one of which connects the LED headlamps. The car also houses large air vents, wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, black cladding for the 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, and roof rails.

Information Power and performance

The Citroen C5 Aircross will likely be fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 180hp of power. The motor will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Citroen C5 Aircross offers a luxurious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and powered front seats with massage function. It also packs a 12.3-inch instrument console and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car has safety provisions like multiple airbags, reverse parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?