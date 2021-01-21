Groupe PSA-owned Citroen will launch its C5 Aircross SUV in India in the first quarter of this year. As for the highlights, it will have a sporty look and shall offer an upmarket cabin with the latest connectivity features. It should be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Citroen C5 Aircross: At a glance

Citroen C5 Aircross will sport a distinctive split headlight, short overhangs on the front and rear, a sweeping grille, a masculine bonnet, and a dual-tone body color. It will be flanked by C-shaped chrome inserts around the windows, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels. It will have a length of 4,500mm, a width of 1,840mm, and a height of 1,670mm.

Information Power and performance

The Citroen C5 Aircross should come with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 128hp of power, and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 178hp. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Citroen C5 Aircross will have a spacious cabin with a large dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, rectangular-shaped AC vents, and a power steering wheel. It will house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, there will be multiple airbags, hill-hold assist, blind spot assist, traffic detection, and a parking camera.

Information What about the pricing?