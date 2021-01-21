-
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to be launched in Q1 2021Last updated on Jan 21, 2021, 06:27 pm
-
Groupe PSA-owned Citroen will launch its C5 Aircross SUV in India in the first quarter of this year.
As for the highlights, it will have a sporty look and shall offer an upmarket cabin with the latest connectivity features. It should be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Citroen C5 Aircross: At a glance
-
Citroen C5 Aircross will sport a distinctive split headlight, short overhangs on the front and rear, a sweeping grille, a masculine bonnet, and a dual-tone body color.
It will be flanked by C-shaped chrome inserts around the windows, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels.
It will have a length of 4,500mm, a width of 1,840mm, and a height of 1,670mm.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Citroen C5 Aircross should come with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 128hp of power, and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 178hp. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Citroen C5 Aircross will have a spacious cabin with a large dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, rectangular-shaped AC vents, and a power steering wheel.
It will house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
For the safety of the passengers, there will be multiple airbags, hill-hold assist, blind spot assist, traffic detection, and a parking camera.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The Citroen C5 Aircross will make its debut in India in the first quarter of this year. As far as its pricing is concerned, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).