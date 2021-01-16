-
Bajaj Dominar 400 becomes slightly costlier in IndiaLast updated on Jan 16, 2021, 12:25 am
-
Bajaj Auto has increased the price of its Dominar 400 motorcycle in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,997, and now carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh.
As for the highlights, it has a sporty semi-faired look, packs a fully-digital instrument cluster, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
Bajaj Dominar 400: At a glance
-
The Bajaj Dominar 400 sits on a beam type perimeter frame and has a naked sporty design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seats, and a dual-barrel exhaust.
The bike packs a data-intensive fully-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer 17-inch alloy wheels.
It comes in two colors- black and green, and has a kerb weight of 187kg.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Bajaj Dominar 400 draws power from a BS6-compliant 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 39.42hp of maximum power at 8,800rpm and 35Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm upside-down forks on the front side and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
Following the recent increase in price, the Bajaj Dominar 400 sports a price-tag of Rs. 1,99,755 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it goes against rivals like Yamaha YZF R15 V3, and KTM 200 Duke.