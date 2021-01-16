Last updated on Jan 16, 2021, 12:25 am

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of its Dominar 400 motorcycle in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,997, and now carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh. As for the highlights, it has a sporty semi-faired look, packs a fully-digital instrument cluster, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Bajaj Dominar 400: At a glance

The Bajaj Dominar 400 sits on a beam type perimeter frame and has a naked sporty design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seats, and a dual-barrel exhaust. The bike packs a data-intensive fully-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer 17-inch alloy wheels. It comes in two colors- black and green, and has a kerb weight of 187kg.

Information Power and performance

The Bajaj Dominar 400 draws power from a BS6-compliant 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 39.42hp of maximum power at 8,800rpm and 35Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 43mm upside-down forks on the front side and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?