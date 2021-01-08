As a tribute to racing legend Patrick Paddy Hopkirk, MINI has launched a special version of its Cooper hatchback, called the Paddy Hopkirk Edition. Only 15 units of the car will be brought to India. The premium vehicle has a sporty look inside-out and gets an optional Excitement package which adds new features. Under the hood, it runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Exteriors MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition: At a glance

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition has an eye-catching design, featuring number '37' stickers on both the doors, a white stripe across the bonnet with Paddy Hopkirk's signature, and gloss black inserts on elements like the front grille, door handles, and fuel filler cap. The hatchback runs on 16-inch alloy wheels and sports a Chili Red paintwork with the roof finished in Aspen White.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition gets red and white interiors along with a panoramic glass roof and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The hatchback has a rear-view camera, multiple airbags, cornering brake control, and a run-flat indicator for the safety of the passengers. The optional Excitement package adds LED ambient lighting and puddle lamps with MINI logo projection on the ground for the driver side door.

Engine Power and performance

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox. The mill makes 192hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. Three driving modes, namely, MID, Green, and Sport are also offered. The hatchback can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds and clock an electronically limited top-speed of 235km/h.

Information What about the pricing?