Japanese automaker Honda has hiked the price of its H'ness CB350 motorbike in India. Following the latest price-revision, the bike's DLX variant has become costlier by Rs. 1,500 while the DLX Pro variant has seen an uptick of Rs. 2,500. As for the highlights, the H'ness CB350 comes with an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and a BS6-compliant 348cc, air-cooled engine.

Design Honda H'ness CB350: At a glance

The Honda H'ness CB350 sits on a half-duplex cradle frame and sports an old-school cruiser design. It features a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster with support for navigation as well as call and text alerts. An all-LED lighting setup is also present.

Information Power and performance

The Honda H'ness CB350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 348cc, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 21hp at 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 30Nm at 3,000rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda H'ness CB350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and Honda's Selectable Torque Control system. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?