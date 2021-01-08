BMW will start accepting pre-orders for its 3 Series Gran Limousine model in India from January 11. Interested customers will be able to book the car via the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs. 50,000. Early-bird customers will also receive a complimentary 'BMW Comfort Package' worth Rs. 1 lakh. It comprises a coat hanger, an iPad, and an iPad holder.

Exteriors BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: At a glance

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will feature a sloping roofline, the company's signature kidney grille, and a wide air vent. It will have a length of 2,961mm, making it the longest sedan in its category. For lighting, the car will have sleek LED headlamps with DRLs and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will get two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol mill that generates 255hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter, turbocharged diesel motor that makes 188hp/400Nm. Both the engines should come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The upcoming BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will offer a 5-seater cabin with multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan will also house a BMW iDrive touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay. For safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera will be available.

Information What about the pricing?