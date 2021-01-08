Last updated on Jan 08, 2021, 12:01 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
BMW will start accepting pre-orders for its 3 Series Gran Limousine model in India from January 11. Interested customers will be able to book the car via the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs. 50,000.
Early-bird customers will also receive a complimentary 'BMW Comfort Package' worth Rs. 1 lakh. It comprises a coat hanger, an iPad, and an iPad holder.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will feature a sloping roofline, the company's signature kidney grille, and a wide air vent. It will have a length of 2,961mm, making it the longest sedan in its category.
For lighting, the car will have sleek LED headlamps with DRLs and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will get two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol mill that generates 255hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter, turbocharged diesel motor that makes 188hp/400Nm. Both the engines should come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The upcoming BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will offer a 5-seater cabin with multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel.
The sedan will also house a BMW iDrive touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay.
For safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera will be available.
The pricing details of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in India will be announced at the time of launch on January 21. However, it is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 54 lakh (ex-showroom).
