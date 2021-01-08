Austrian automaker KTM has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390 fully-faired motorbikes in India. Following the latest price-revision, the three models have become costlier by Rs. 1,466, Rs. 3,021 and Rs. 3,803, respectively. Notably, this is the second price-hike for the RC 125 and 390 within a span of a month. Here's our roundup.

Information Take a look at the new prices

With this new price increase, the KTM RC 125 now costs Rs. 1,62,566 while the RC 200 is priced at Rs. 2,04,096. Finally, the RC 390 carries a price-tag of Rs. 2,60,723 (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Bike #1 Recalling the KTM RC 125

KTM RC 125 sits on a steel trellis frame and features a raised windscreen, dual-projector headlights with LED DRLs, a digital instrument console, and sporty alloy wheels. The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 14.5hp of maximum power and 12Nm of peak torque. For safety, there are disc brakes on both the wheels along with single-channel ABS.

Bike #2 KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200 sports an eye-catching fully-faired look, offering a stepped-up seat, a muscular fuel tank, a digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlight, and a raised transparent windshield. The two-wheeler runs on a BS6-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.6hp of power and 19.2Nm of torque. It offers disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling.

Bike #3 KTM RC 390