Last updated on Jan 08, 2021, 01:07 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Austrian automaker KTM has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390 fully-faired motorbikes in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the three models have become costlier by Rs. 1,466, Rs. 3,021 and Rs. 3,803, respectively.
Notably, this is the second price-hike for the RC 125 and 390 within a span of a month.
Here's our roundup.
With this new price increase, the KTM RC 125 now costs Rs. 1,62,566 while the RC 200 is priced at Rs. 2,04,096. Finally, the RC 390 carries a price-tag of Rs. 2,60,723 (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
KTM RC 125 sits on a steel trellis frame and features a raised windscreen, dual-projector headlights with LED DRLs, a digital instrument console, and sporty alloy wheels.
The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 14.5hp of maximum power and 12Nm of peak torque.
For safety, there are disc brakes on both the wheels along with single-channel ABS.
KTM RC 200 sports an eye-catching fully-faired look, offering a stepped-up seat, a muscular fuel tank, a digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlight, and a raised transparent windshield.
The two-wheeler runs on a BS6-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 24.6hp of power and 19.2Nm of torque.
It offers disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling.
KTM RC 390 is built on a steel trellis frame and has a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on alloy wheels.
The motorcycle draws power from a BS6-compliant 373.3 cc, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 42.3hp/35Nm.
In terms of safety, it has disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS.
