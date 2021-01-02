Mahindra is working to unveil the new-generation XUV500 in India in the coming months. In the latest development, the SUV has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its design features. According to the images, it will house a panoramic sunroof, new alloy wheels, and an updated front grille. Under the hood, it will come with turbocharged petrol and diesel engine options.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra XUV500: At a glance

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 will have a larger body, featuring a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet, and a narrow air vent. For lighting, it will house LED headlamps, DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and an updated set of alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be offered with two B6-compliant engine choices: a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel unit that will produce over 153hp of power and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that will deliver around 190hp of power. Transmission options will include both the manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Mahindra XUV500 will offer a redesigned 7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. It will also pack a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options, including the connected car technology. Safety provisions on the SUV should include multiple airbags, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

