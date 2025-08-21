Deleted scene from 'Bharat' had Varun Dhawan arm wrestling Salman!

Ravi Chhabria, the debutant director of Detective Sherdil, has opened up about his association with Salman Khan . In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about a deleted scene from Bharat (2019), which starred Khan and Katrina Kaif , and saw him serving as an assistant director. The scene featured a cameo by Varun Dhawan but was ultimately cut from the final version of the film.

Scene details Chhabria described the deleted scene Chhabria revealed that the deleted scene was set in an oil field in the Middle East, where Khan and Dhawan's characters meet. He described it as a "fun scene" adding, "Dono panja ladate hai (they both arm wrestle)." When asked if the scene would be released on YouTube, he said it was up to producer Atul Agnihotri.

Career progression On his experience working with YRF and Khan Chhabria has worked as an assistant director on several films, including Khan's Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Bharat. He also assisted in two Yash Raj Films ventures: Aurangzeb (2013) and Kill Dil (2014). He fondly remembered his time working with the late Yash Chopra, saying it was a dream to be around such people and their energies.