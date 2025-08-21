Next Article
Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's 'Mega 157': Title reveal set for tomorrow
Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara fans, get ready—the official title of their new film, tentatively titled Mega 157, drops on August 22, right in time for Chiranjeevi's birthday.
This marks the duo's third time teaming up after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather, so expectations are high.
Title reveal, birthday celebrations to be 1 grand event
The big reveal happens at Prasad's Imax PCX Screen in Hyderabad, with festivities starting at 10am and the title being unveiled at 11:25am.
Director Anil Ravipudi is working with Chiranjeevi for the first time.
The movie even filmed a major scene on traditional boats in Kerala—so expect some unique visuals!