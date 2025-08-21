'Bigg Boss 19': Meet the 1st 2 contestants

Who are Awez and Nagma?

Awez is a dancer with over 30 million Instagram followers and a strong YouTube presence, plus he's the son of music composer Ismail Darbar.

Nagma creates beauty and travel content for her seven million Instagram followers and over a million on YouTube.

The two often collaborate online—sparking plenty of rumors—but have never confirmed anything beyond friendship.

With other contestants like Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur in the mix, this season looks set to keep viewers guessing.