Next Article
Saba Azad's 'Songs of Paradise' release date locked
Songs of Paradise, starring Saba Azad, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 29, 2025.
The film tells the inspiring story of Raj Begum—Kashmir's first female singer at Radio Kashmir—and her fight for recognition in a male-dominated world.
More about the film
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and directed by Kashmiri filmmaker Renzu Shah, the movie dives into Kashmir's musical roots.
Shah calls it a "dream come true" and says it honors Raj Begum's spirit and cultural legacy.
The film is wrapping up post-production now—get ready for a fresh look at Kashmiri culture soon!