Prince Philip made this unexpected comment after Harry-Meghan's wedding: Memoir

In a new memoir, former royal butler Grant Harrold has revealed that Prince Philip was relieved after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's wedding. The couple had a grand wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018, with both the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip present. Harrold writes that once the formalities were done, Philip turned to Queen Elizabeth and said, "Thank f**k that's over."

Family dynamics Philip stayed out of Harry and Markle's 'Megxit' decision In 2020, Prince Harry and Markle announced their decision to step back from royal duties and move to California. Despite his disagreement with this decision, Philip reportedly stayed out of it. According to royal biographer Gyles Brandreth, Philip understood that "people have to lead their lives as they think best." He also viewed Harry as a "good man" who needed to "do things his own way."

New beginnings 'It's his life,' Philip said in response to 'Megxit' Brandreth also revealed back in 2021 that Philip responded to "Megxit" by saying, "it's his [Harry's] life," adding, "I'll soon be out of it and not before time." Philip was reportedly welcoming when Markle married into the royal family. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Us Weekly in 2021 that he was "very welcoming to Meghan because, of course, she was a newcomer and a very different one" at that.