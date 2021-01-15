Czech automaker Skoda will launch the facelifted Kodiaq SUV in India, in the second half of 2021.

In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car sans camouflage has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.

As per the pictures, it will have a blacked-out butterfly-shaped grille, redesigned alloy wheels, and taillights, among others.

Here's our roundup.