-
Ahead of launch in India, Skoda Kodiaq (facelift) spied testingLast updated on Jan 15, 2021, 09:31 pm
-
Czech automaker Skoda will launch the facelifted Kodiaq SUV in India, in the second half of 2021.
In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car sans camouflage has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the pictures, it will have a blacked-out butterfly-shaped grille, redesigned alloy wheels, and taillights, among others.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Skoda Kodiaq (facelift): At a glance
-
Skoda Kodiaq (facelift) will have a sporty design, featuring a sleek blacked-out butterfly-shaped grille, sharp LED headlights, a reworked front bumper with redesigned air inlets, and fog lamps.
The car will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 5-spoke alloy wheels with a petal-type design. A 'Skoda' badge placed at the boot's center and split LED taillamps will grace the rear section.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
As per a prior report, the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 187hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The mill should be linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Skoda Kodiaq (facelift) should have a spacious cabin with leatherette seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV should pack a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology.
Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be there for the safety of the passengers.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The Skoda Kodiaq (facelift) will be launched in India in the second half of the year and should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 33 lakh. Once here, it will go against Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Ford Endeavour, and the MG Gloster.