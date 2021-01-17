-
In a remarkable achievement, Honda Motor has recorded 21,826 unit sales of its City sedan in the calendar year 2020.
Notably, the company informed that the City contributed to 41% growth in the mid-size sedan category last year and 10% between July to December 2020, since the fifth-generation car was launched.
It comes with 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engine options.
Exteriors
Here's recalling the Honda City
The Honda City has a sporty design, featuring a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo on top, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. For lighting, it has adjustable headlights, LED fog lights, DRLs, and Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED taillamps.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Information
Power and performance
The Honda City comes with two engine choices: a 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol motor that makes 120.65hp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-liter i-DTEC diesel mill that generates 99.35hp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Honda City offers a dual-tone black and beige 5-seater cabin with power windows, adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, and a sunroof.
It also packs eight speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity.
For safety, the sedan gets six airbags, a rear view camera, and "Follow Me Home" headlamps.
Information
How much does it cost?
In India, the Honda City comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 10.89 lakh for the base-end V MT model and goes up to Rs. 14.84 lakh for the top-spec ZX variant.