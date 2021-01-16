Hyundai has removed the Grand i10 hatchback from its official Indian website, giving rise to speculation that it might have been discontinued. The success of the Grand i10 NIOS might be the reason behind the move. To recall, the four-wheeler had a sporty look, a cozy 5-seater cabin, and drew power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

The Hyundai Grand i10 had a sloping roofline, a blacked-out mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, a minimalist grille, halogen headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, body-colored B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty wheels. As for the dimensions, the vehicle had a wheelbase of 2,425mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

The Hyundai Grand i10 drew power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that generated 82.1hp of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. The mill came mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The Hyundai Grand i10 had a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The hatchback used to house an infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Mirror Link. To ensure the safety of the passengers, there were twin airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

