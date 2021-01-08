Japanese automaker Honda has raised the prices of its Hornet 2.0 motorcycle in India. Following the latest price-revision, the Standard and Repsol Edition of the bike have become costlier by Rs. 1,268. As for the highlights, the Hornet 2.0 has a semi-faired look, packs a digital instrument cluster, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda Hornet 2.0: At a glance

The Honda Hornet 2.0 has a semi-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a stepped-up seat, a miniature exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. The standard model is offered in four color options while the Repsol Edition has MotoGP-inspired paint scheme and graphics.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Hornet 2.0 draws power from a BS6-compliant 184.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 17hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?