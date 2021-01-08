Last updated on Jan 08, 2021, 03:17 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has raised the prices of its Hornet 2.0 motorcycle in India. Following the latest price-revision, the Standard and Repsol Edition of the bike have become costlier by Rs. 1,268.
As for the highlights, the Hornet 2.0 has a semi-faired look, packs a digital instrument cluster, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.
The Honda Hornet 2.0 has a semi-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a stepped-up seat, a miniature exhaust, and golden-colored front forks.
The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels.
The standard model is offered in four color options while the Repsol Edition has MotoGP-inspired paint scheme and graphics.
The Honda Hornet 2.0 draws power from a BS6-compliant 184.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 17hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
With the latest price-hike, the Standard version of the Hornet 2.0 is now up for grabs at Rs. 1,28,195 while the Repsol Edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,30,195 (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).
