Italian automaker Ducati has announced that it will launch three new Scramblers bikes in India tomorrow i.e. January 22. The arrival of Scrambler Icon Dark and Icon is confirmed as their bookings are already underway in the country. However, the third model could either be a Scrambler Nightshift or the 1100 Dark PRO. Here's what to expect from these models.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

Launch alert! The joyvolution gets 3x stronger on 22nd January as three all-new Scramblers get launched in India. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/baGa2qOmrZ — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) January 20, 2021

Bike #1 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark: Likely to cost Rs. 6.4 lakh

The Scrambler Icon Dark has a silver-on-black treatment with matte black finishes. It has a rounded headlight, a stubby exhaust, and alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli MT 60 RS tires. It is powered by an 803cc, L-twin, air-cooled engine which puts out 72hp and 66.2Nm. The motor comes linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bike has disc brakes on both the wheels.

Bike #2 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Expected to cost around Rs. 8 lakh

The Ducati Scrambler Icon has an eye-catching look, featuring a rounded LED headlight, a digital instrument console, a stout exhaust, and designer alloy wheels. It draws power from an 803cc fuel-injected engine that makes 72hp/66.2Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. For safety, it offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #3 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: Likely to cost around Rs. 9.40 lakh

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift features a sporty design and comes with a straight and narrow handlebar, cafè-racer mirrors, a digital instrument console, and wire spoke wheels. It runs on an 803cc, air-cooled, L-twin engine that produces 72hp/66.2Nm. The mill is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. Rider safety is ensured by disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #4 Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO: Expected to cost Rs. 11 lakh