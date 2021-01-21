BMW Motorrad, in collaboration with German designer Kingston Custom, has introduced a retro-inspired model of the flagship R 18 cruiser. Called the 'Spirit of Passion,' the custom bike is built around the classic art deco style, featuring a distinct front fairing and a roadster-style exhaust. However, it bears no mechanical changes and comes with the same 1,802cc boxer engine. Here's our roundup.

Design BMW R 18 Spirit of Passion: At a glance

The R 18 Spirit of Passion has a massive Kingston fairing, featuring BMW's signature kidney grille on the front, the company's logo, as well as an integrated LED headlamp. It also has handmade mudguards, handlebars, a new exhaust, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a single seat. The bike sports Kellermann indicators and packs an analog instrument console.

Information Power and performance

The BMW R 18 Spirit of Passion is offered with the same 1,802cc two-cylinder engine that is available in the standard model. The motor generates 90hp of maximum power and 158Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about the safety and suspension setup?

The BMW R 18 Spirit of Passion is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, dynamic brake control, and key-less start system. It also gets Rain, Rock, and Roll riding modes. The suspension duties on the cruiser are handled by a telescopic fork unit on the front and a central mono-shock strut on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?