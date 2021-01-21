-
BMW unveils R 18-based, custom-made 'Spirit of Passion' cruiser bike
Last updated on Jan 21, 2021, 02:48 pm
BMW Motorrad, in collaboration with German designer Kingston Custom, has introduced a retro-inspired model of the flagship R 18 cruiser.
Called the 'Spirit of Passion,' the custom bike is built around the classic art deco style, featuring a distinct front fairing and a roadster-style exhaust.
However, it bears no mechanical changes and comes with the same 1,802cc boxer engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
BMW R 18 Spirit of Passion: At a glance
The R 18 Spirit of Passion has a massive Kingston fairing, featuring BMW's signature kidney grille on the front, the company's logo, as well as an integrated LED headlamp.
It also has handmade mudguards, handlebars, a new exhaust, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a single seat. The bike sports Kellermann indicators and packs an analog instrument console.
Information
Power and performance
The BMW R 18 Spirit of Passion is offered with the same 1,802cc two-cylinder engine that is available in the standard model. The motor generates 90hp of maximum power and 158Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
What about the safety and suspension setup?
The BMW R 18 Spirit of Passion is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, dynamic brake control, and key-less start system. It also gets Rain, Rock, and Roll riding modes.
The suspension duties on the cruiser are handled by a telescopic fork unit on the front and a central mono-shock strut on the rear end.
Information
How much does it cost?
BMW Motorrad has not yet revealed the pricing and availability details of the R 18 Spirit of Passion. However, it is a limited edition model and should carry a significant premium over the standard R 18, which costs Rs. 19.90 lakh.