Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, set to be globally unveiled on January 26, will be launched in India on January 28, the company has announced. The sports bike will feature a naked design with a split headlamp setup, an underbelly exhaust, an improved suspension setup, and a host of electronic riding aids. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Design Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: At a glance

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will sit on a cast aluminium frame and have a naked design. It will feature a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, split headlights with integrated LED DRLs, alloy wheels, and golden-colored front forks. The bike will also offer bar-end mirrors, a single-sided swingarm, and a fully-digital TFT instrument console.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that will generate around 175hp of maximum power. However, the peak torque figure and gearbox details are unclear as of now.

On the road Safety and suspension setup

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be armed up with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with wheelie and slide control. It will also offer cornering ABS, traction control, and several riding modes. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are likely to be taken care of by an adjustable setup from Ohlins.

Information Pricing and availability