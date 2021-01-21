-
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS's India launch set for January-28Last updated on Jan 21, 2021, 01:35 pm
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, set to be globally unveiled on January 26, will be launched in India on January 28, the company has announced.
The sports bike will feature a naked design with a split headlamp setup, an underbelly exhaust, an improved suspension setup, and a host of electronic riding aids.
Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the teaser
All-new in every dimension the #SpeedTriple1200RS will deliver the ultimate performance naked sports ride. #ForTheRide #TriumphIndia #TriplePoweredRevolution pic.twitter.com/g7zQXqGXGc— TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) January 20, 2021
Design
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: At a glance
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will sit on a cast aluminium frame and have a naked design.
It will feature a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, split headlights with integrated LED DRLs, alloy wheels, and golden-colored front forks.
The bike will also offer bar-end mirrors, a single-sided swingarm, and a fully-digital TFT instrument console.
Information
Power and performance
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that will generate around 175hp of maximum power. However, the peak torque figure and gearbox details are unclear as of now.
On the road
Safety and suspension setup
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will be armed up with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with wheelie and slide control. It will also offer cornering ABS, traction control, and several riding modes.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are likely to be taken care of by an adjustable setup from Ohlins.
Information
Pricing and availability
The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will break cover on January 26 and will be launched in India on January 28. As for the pocket-pinch, it is expected to cost around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).