Prior to its debut next month, South Korean automaker Hyundai has teased its IONIQ 5 electric SUV in a series of images. It will be the first car based on the company's E-GMP platform and shall deliver a range of over 500km. Further, it will have an eye-catching look, featuring a clamshell hood, and a fully-enclosed front grille. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai IONIQ 5: At a glance

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 shall be based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform and will sport a clamshell hood spanning the car's entire width. A fully-enclosed front grille and rectangular-shaped headlights will also be there. The car will be flanked by digital side mirrors, contrasting body cladding, and aerodynamically optimized wheels. Sleek taillights and 'IONIQ 5' lettering shall grace the rear section.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Details regarding the interiors of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 are yet to be revealed. However, it should have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, lounge-type rotatable seats, and a multifunctional flat-bottom power steering wheel. The car will pack an interactive infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and other standard safety features will also be offered.

Power Power and performance

The powertrain details of the IONIQ 5 are yet to be revealed. It should offer support for a vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging facility which would allow it to function as a 110/220V power supply. The car will have a combined power output of 308.7hp and shall travel for more than 100km via a five-minute charge, thanks to its 'ultra-fast' charging capability.

Information What about the pricing?