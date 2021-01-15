-
Bajaj Dominar 250 becomes costlier by Rs. 2,000 in IndiaLast updated on Jan 15, 2021, 06:20 pm
Bajaj Auto has increased the price of its BS6-compliant Dominar 250 motorbike in India.
Following the latest hike in price, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 2,000 and now carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,67,718.
As for the highlights, it has a sporty semi-faired look, packs a digital instrument console, and draws power from a 248cc, single-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
Bajaj Dominar 250: At a glance
The Bajaj Dominar 250 sits on a beam type perimeter frame and features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and glossy paintwork.
The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 180kg and a 13-liter fuel tank.
Information
Power and performance
The Bajaj Dominar 250 is powered by a BS6-compliant 248cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine borrowed from the KTM 250 Duke, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 26.63hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 23.5Nm at 6,500rpm.
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Dominar 250 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic USD forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Information
What about the pricing?
Following the recent hike, the Bajaj Dominar 250 motorcycle sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,67,718 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it goes against rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the KTM 250 Duke.