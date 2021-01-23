-
Tata Altroz iTurbo launched in India at Rs. 7.74 lakhLast updated on Jan 23, 2021, 12:39 pm
Following its unveiling earlier this month, Tata Motors has finally launched the Altroz iTurbo hatchback in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom).
It looks identical to the standard model and comes with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, which is sourced from the Nexon.
The Altroz iTubro is offered in XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims, and comes in five colors.
Exteriors
Tata Altroz iTurbo: At a glance
The Tata Altroz iTurbo features a sporty look, with a sloping roofline, a narrow grille, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam. For lighting, it houses sleek projector headlights, LED DRLs, and wrap-around taillamps.
On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a boot space of 345-liters.
Information
Power and performance
The Tata Altroz iTurbo draws power from a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor that delivers 108hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 140Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Altroz iTurbo offers a 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, power windows, and automatic climate control.
It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology.
For safety, the hatchback provides a rear-view camera, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and multiple airbags. It has also received a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.
Information
How much does it cost?
The Tata Altroz iTurbo costs Rs. 7.74 lakh for the XT model, Rs. 8.44 lakh for the XZ variant, and Rs. 8.86 lakh for the top-end XZ+ trim (all prices, ex-showroom). The deliveries of the hatchback are likely to commence later this month.