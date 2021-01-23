Following its unveiling earlier this month, Tata Motors has finally launched the Altroz iTurbo hatchback in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

It looks identical to the standard model and comes with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, which is sourced from the Nexon.

The Altroz iTubro is offered in XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims, and comes in five colors.