Toyota GR010 Hybrid race car with 680hp, V6 engine revealedLast updated on Jan 18, 2021, 04:36 pm
Toyota Gazoo Racing has revealed its GR010 Hybrid racer for the World Endurance Championship (WEC). It will participate in the new Le Mans Hypercar category, which shall replace the top-tier LMP1 from this year.
As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look, is 162kg heavier than its predecessor, and draws power from a 680hp, 3.6-liter, V6 twin-turbocharged engine.
Design and features
Toyota GR010 Hybrid: At a glance
The Toyota GR010 Hybrid is a successor to the TS050 Hybrid, and has been developed at Toyota's European motorsport base in Cologne, Germany.
The four-wheeler has an aggressive fascia with a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet with vents, an adjustable large rear tail, and an extensive wind tunnel.
At 1,060kg, it is 250mm longer, 100mm wider and 100mm higher than its predecessor.
Information
Power and performance
Toyota GR010 Hybrid draws power from a new all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain which mates a 680hp, 3.6-liter, V6 twin-turbocharged engine to an electric motor mounted on the front axle that generates 272hp. The powertrain is linked to a 7-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Future plans
Toyota's Super Sport Hypercar will exhibit a GR010 Hybrid-inspired design
Meanwhile, according to Gazoo Racing technical director, Pascal Vasselon, the styling of the GR010 Hybrid matches with the upcoming production version of the GR Super Sport Concept.
However, the latter will run on a revamped avatar of the TS050 Hybrid's 2.4-liter V6 twin-turbo hybrid powertrain. In competition form, it generated 1,000hp, but it should be detuned for the production version.
We proudly present ... 🥁 ... the GR010 HYBRID, our new Hypercar for the 2021 @FIAWEC and @24hoursoflemans 🤩— TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WEC (@TGR_WEC) January 14, 2021
