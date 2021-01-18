Toyota Gazoo Racing has revealed its GR010 Hybrid racer for the World Endurance Championship (WEC). It will participate in the new Le Mans Hypercar category, which shall replace the top-tier LMP1 from this year. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look, is 162kg heavier than its predecessor, and draws power from a 680hp, 3.6-liter, V6 twin-turbocharged engine. Here's our roundup.

Design and features Toyota GR010 Hybrid: At a glance

The Toyota GR010 Hybrid is a successor to the TS050 Hybrid, and has been developed at Toyota's European motorsport base in Cologne, Germany. The four-wheeler has an aggressive fascia with a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet with vents, an adjustable large rear tail, and an extensive wind tunnel. At 1,060kg, it is 250mm longer, 100mm wider and 100mm higher than its predecessor.

Information Power and performance

Toyota GR010 Hybrid draws power from a new all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain which mates a 680hp, 3.6-liter, V6 twin-turbocharged engine to an electric motor mounted on the front axle that generates 272hp. The powertrain is linked to a 7-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Future plans Toyota's Super Sport Hypercar will exhibit a GR010 Hybrid-inspired design

Meanwhile, according to Gazoo Racing technical director, Pascal Vasselon, the styling of the GR010 Hybrid matches with the upcoming production version of the GR Super Sport Concept. However, the latter will run on a revamped avatar of the TS050 Hybrid's 2.4-liter V6 twin-turbo hybrid powertrain. In competition form, it generated 1,000hp, but it should be detuned for the production version.