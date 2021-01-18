-
2021 Aprilia RSV4 motorbike, with tweaked design and engine, revealedLast updated on Jan 18, 2021, 12:54 pm
-
Italian automaker Aprilia has revealed the 2021 iteration of its RSV4 motorbike. It is up for grabs in two variants- Standard and Factory.
As for the highlights, the flagship supersport bike has an RS 660-inspired aggressive design. It gets a host of electronic features, and draws power from a 217hp, Euro 5-compliant 1,099cc V4 engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
2021 Aprilia RSV4: At a glance
-
The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks.
The bike packs a TFT instrument console, LED headlights, cornering lights, and fairing-integrated winglets.
While the Standard model comes in Dark Losail color, the Factory variant is differentiated by Aprilia Black, Lava Red paint jobs, and forged aluminium wheels.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,099cc, fuel-injected, V4 engine that generates 217hp of maximum power. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox for taking care of transmission on the bike.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) system, and multi-level engine brake control. Six riding modes are also being offered.
Suspension on the Standard model is handled by 43mm front forks and a rear mono-shock unit, while the Factory variant gets a semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
Aprilia is yet to announce the details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 RSV4 supersport motorbike. Meanwhile, when it comes to India, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 22.42 lakh.