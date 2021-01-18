Italian automaker Aprilia has revealed the 2021 iteration of its RSV4 motorbike. It is up for grabs in two variants- Standard and Factory. As for the highlights, the flagship supersport bike has an RS 660-inspired aggressive design. It gets a host of electronic features, and draws power from a 217hp, Euro 5-compliant 1,099cc V4 engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Aprilia RSV4: At a glance

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a TFT instrument console, LED headlights, cornering lights, and fairing-integrated winglets. While the Standard model comes in Dark Losail color, the Factory variant is differentiated by Aprilia Black, Lava Red paint jobs, and forged aluminium wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Aprilia RSV4 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,099cc, fuel-injected, V4 engine that generates 217hp of maximum power. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox for taking care of transmission on the bike.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) system, and multi-level engine brake control. Six riding modes are also being offered. Suspension on the Standard model is handled by 43mm front forks and a rear mono-shock unit, while the Factory variant gets a semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system.

