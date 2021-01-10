In a proud moment for Mercedes-Benz, the company sold over two million cars for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a sales figure of 2,164,187 units, the carmaker maintained its leading position globally. However, overall sales saw a decline of almost 7.5% in comparison to 2019. Here's our roundup.

Quote S-Class received over 40,000 orders worldwide

"We are delighted that our models continue to be so popular in these challenging times. The new S-Class in particular is inspiring and fascinating, as can already be seen from the high number of more than 40,000 orders worldwide," said a senior company executive.

Sales figures China emerged as the biggest market

Sales witnessed an uptick in the second half of 2020. The figures were up by 4.7% in the Asia-Pacific region with 1,024,315 units sold. China proved to be the key market. Thanks to an unprecedented recovery and double-digit growth of 11.7%, Mercedez-Benz set a new sales record of 774,382 units in China. In Europe, demand was down by 16.4% and 784,183 cars were delivered.

Poor demand In Germany and North America, sales tanked considerably

In Germany, sales were down by 10.1% with a total of 286,108 cars sold there. Meanwhile, 3,17,592 units were delivered in North America, which is a drop of 14.7% compared to 2019. In the US, 274,916 vehicles were sold, marking a 13% decline. The carmaker's largest markets in 2020 were China and Germany, followed by the US, Great Britain, and South Korea.

