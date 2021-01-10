As the company's first-ever battery-powered sedan, Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO has launched the all-new ET7 model in its home country. It is based on the NIO ET Preview concept from 2019 and is the fourth electric car from the brand. The ET7 has an eye-catching design, an upmarket cabin with hi-tech features, and is offered with a choice of two battery packs.

Exteriors NIO ET7: At a glance

The NIO ET7 features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush door handles, and designer alloy wheels. A single large wrap-around taillight graces the rear section. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 3,060mm and a length of 5,098mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The NIO ET7 offers sport seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, a glass roof, 23 speakers, "invisible smart air vents," frameless windows, and the world's first Ultra-Wideband (UWB) digital key. A multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel is also available. The sedan has an advanced dashboard with a head-up display (HUD) as standard, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a massive 12.8-inch center display.

Information It also offers advanced autonomous driving technology

The NIO ET7 features the company's latest NAD (NIO Autonomous Driving) technology, which includes state-of-the-art solutions include "Adam"—a NIO Super Computing system, eleven 8MP cameras, and LiDAR sensors. This driving technology will be available via a monthly subscription worth 680 yuan (roughly Rs. 7,700).

Power Power and performance

The NIO ET7 comes with two battery choices: 70kWh and 100kWh, which deliver a range of more than 500km and 700km, respectively. A 150kWh battery version will be introduced in late-2022 that is touted to deliver a range of over 1,000km. The flagship sedan runs on a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with an output of 643.7hp/850Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Pocket-pinch Pricing and availability